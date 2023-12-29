Leeds United and Southampton 'would like to sign' former Sheffield United star
The Whites and the Saints are both targeting immediate returns to the Premier League, having both dropped out of the top flight last season. They currently sit fourth and third respectively, the closest clubs to pace-setters Leicester City and Ipswich Town. According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, both Leeds and Southampton would like to recruit Brooks.
Brooks has been on the books of Bournemouth since 2018, when he was plucked from Sheffield United. He quickly became a key figure for the Cherries but his career was put on pause in 2021, when he was diagnosed with stage-two Hodgkin lymphoma.
He was confirmed as cancer-free in 2022 and made his long-awaited return to action earlier this year, after overcoming a hamstring problem that delayed it.
The Wales international has made 14 appearances in all competitions for Bournemouth this season, 11 of which have come in the Premier League. However, just two of his league appearances have not been from the bench.
Leeds have already dipped into the loan market this season, raiding Tottenham Hotspur for Djed Spence and Joe Rodon and borrowing Jaidon Anthony from Bournemouth.
Brooks’ Cherries teammate Anthony has been limited to just two Championship starts for Leeds but Daniel Farke still expects him to remain at Elland Road for the duration of the campaign.