AI predicts League One table with Barnsley and Birmingham City shocks & Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United twists

Tom Coates
Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:54 BST
Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United are expected by many to be vying for promotion from League One next season.

All three endured difficult 2023/24 campaigns, with the Terriers and the Millers falling out of the Championship. Both clubs went through three different managers in their battles to stay up, but neither managed to steer clear of danger.

Barnsley, on the other hand, reached the semi-final stage of the League One play-offs. Bolton Wanderers stood in their way of a trip to Wembley and it was the Trotters who advanced, beating a Reds side led by interim head coach Martin Devaney.

Darrell Clarke is now at the helm at Oakwell, while former Barnsley boss Michael Duff will be leading Huddersfield into the new season. Steve Evans made a return to Rotherham in the dying embers of last season and will be in the dugout at the New York Stadium.

All three will be fancied for a promotion tilt but will most likely face stiff competition, with League One awash with ambitions clubs. SafeBettingSites have used AI (artificial intelligence), combining the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI, to formulate a predicted League One table for the 2024/25 season.

Here is how the table is expected to look when the campaign comes to an end.

Here is how AI expects the final League One table to look.

1. AI predicts League One table

Here is how AI expects the final League One table to look. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Predicted points: 36

2. 24. Crawley Town

Predicted points: 36 Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Predicted points: 38

3. 23. Northampton Town

Predicted points: 38 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Predicted points: 40

4. 22. Exeter City

Predicted points: 40 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

