All three endured difficult 2023/24 campaigns, with the Terriers and the Millers falling out of the Championship. Both clubs went through three different managers in their battles to stay up, but neither managed to steer clear of danger.

Barnsley, on the other hand, reached the semi-final stage of the League One play-offs. Bolton Wanderers stood in their way of a trip to Wembley and it was the Trotters who advanced, beating a Reds side led by interim head coach Martin Devaney.

Darrell Clarke is now at the helm at Oakwell, while former Barnsley boss Michael Duff will be leading Huddersfield into the new season. Steve Evans made a return to Rotherham in the dying embers of last season and will be in the dugout at the New York Stadium.

All three will be fancied for a promotion tilt but will most likely face stiff competition, with League One awash with ambitions clubs. SafeBettingSites have used AI (artificial intelligence), combining the likes of ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing AI, to formulate a predicted League One table for the 2024/25 season.

Here is how the table is expected to look when the campaign comes to an end.