All 24 Championship season ticket prices: How Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and more compare

By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2024, 15:52 BST
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United are among the Championship’s many passionately supported clubs.

Fans turn out on a weekly basis to support their clubs and many purchase season tickets, giving them access to every single home game. It is a big commitment, both of time and money.

With the country in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, forking out for a season ticket is a significant outlay for many. Some clubs have been praised for their reasonable pricing, while others have been slammed for charging the prices they do.

The Premier League may be where most of the money is in English football but the Championship is packed to the rafters with big clubs. Many of them are based in Yorkshire, with Sheffield United joining the second tier for the 2024/25 campaign after relegation from the Premier League.

Here is a ranking of every Championship club based on their cheapest adult season ticket, with the data collected by BirminghamWorld.

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250

2. 24. Coventry City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £250 Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £252

3. 23. Queens Park Rangers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £252 Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294

4. 22. Preston North End

Cheapest adult season ticket: £294 Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

