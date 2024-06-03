Last season, Barnsley were the only Yorkshire side in the third tier of English football but will not be alone next term. Rotherham finished rock-bottom of the Championship, while Huddersfield also suffered relegation.
The three clubs have all endured trying times in the last decade but have still been able to rely on the support of their fans. Fans turn out on a weekly basis to support their clubs and many purchase season tickets, giving them access to every single home game. It is a big commitment, both of time and money.
With the country in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, forking out for a season ticket is a significant outlay for many. Some clubs have been praised for their reasonable pricing, while others have been slammed for charging the prices they do.
Here is a ranking of every League One club based on their cheapest adult season ticket.
