ANALYSIS: Frustration for Rotherham United as last-gasp equaliser from Tranmere Rovers extends wait for home win

Rotherham United's wait for a home victory was extended in the most agonising of circumstances against Tranmere Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

The Millers were 1-0 up in the 95th minute of game only for Stefan Payne to step up and scramble the ball over the line to level proceedings.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. PIC: Steve Ellis.

The away support erupted and the home crowd fell silent, as the Rotherham faithful left the New York Stadium mulling over another winless result.

It was a dramatic finale to what had been a largely scrappy encounter.

Rotherham had worked hard for their lead and deserved to be in front, something which only heightened the hosts' frustration.

The Millers have now lost three and drawn one of their home games in all competitions this term.

Paul Warne's side scored their first goal on home soil in 343 minutes of football this campaign but it wasn't enough after Payne's late blow.

Ben Wiles grabbed what looked to be the decisive goal in the 73rd minute, scoring his first senior goal for Rotherham.

The 20-year-old thought he had got his first goal for United at Burton Albion two weeks ago but that effort was eventually recorded as an own goal.

The ball fell to the midfielder in the area and he kept his cool to shift it onto his right foot and hammer the ball into the roof of the net.

Until that point it didn't look like a goal was coming.

The Millers were struggling to break down a resolute Tranmere defence, who looked happy to contain the hosts.

Tranmere offered little going forward and only sparked into life once going behind.

Payne was inches away from nodding home at the back post before Matt Crooks threw himself in front of a close-range effort to protect Rotherham's lead.

Rotherham's biggest threat was new signing Chiedozie Ogbene, who was introduced as a 12th-minute substitute following the withdrawal of Kyle Vassell through injury.

The 22-year-old joined the Millers from Brentford for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday and his performance will have delighted new boss Warne.

He was a constant threat on the left-hand side, and could have had two assists if Michael Smith and Crooks were able to find the right connection to his threatening deliveries.

The first half offered little in the way of clear-cut chances with neither side able to carve an opening.

It was the first meeting between the clubs for five and half years when United claimed a 2-1 win at Prenton Park in January 2014.

In a disjointed opening period, Rotherham were unable to keep hold of the ball long enough to mount any period of sustained pressure on the Tranmere back four.

Clark Robertson's tame header from Michael Smith's cross early in the half, easily gathered by Scott Davies, proved one of the Millers better opportunities.

Wiles' mishit half-volley was spilled onto the post by Davies in the latter stages of the half but the danger was soon scrambled away by Rovers.

At the other end, Daniel Iversen was only called into action once in the opening 45 when he got down low to save Kieron Morris' near-post strike.

Rotherham United: Iversen; Olosunde, Ihiekwe, Wood, Robertson; Wiles, Barlaser (Lindsay 46), Crooks; Ladapo (Mattock) 89, Smith, Vassell (Ogbene 12). Unused subs: MacDonald, Thompson, Bilboe, Southern-Cooper.

Tranmere Rovers: Davies; Ridehalgh, Monthe, Ray, Nelson (Woods 90); Morris, Perkins, Potter, Jennings; Payne, Mullin (Hepburn-Murphy 75). Unused subs: Ponticelli, Gilmour, Maddox, Pilling, Walker-Rice.

Referee: Andy Haines.