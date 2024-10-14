Andy Cook insisted he would rather win games than score goals but at the moment the Bradford City striker is doing both.

Cook's eighth and ninth goals in 14 games this season led the Bantams to their first away league win since the opening day of the season, 2-0 at Tranmere Rovers.

It also continued his remarkable record against old clubs, his fifth in four games against Tranmere since leaving them for Bradford in January 2021.

"I just come into games wanting to play well and if I get a goal on the way, it's a bonus," he said.

"The main thing is the team winning games. If I'm scoring goals and the team's getting beaten... It's nice to climb charts and all that kind of thing but at the end of the day I want to be winning games. That's the main thing for me.

"I've got a good record against my former clubs since I've been at Bradford (but) I'm just happy to score against whoever."

His first goal came at a 23rd-minute corner.

"When he (Cheick Diabate) set it, I knew what I was going to do but it just came a little bit quicker than I thought so I just had to try and dig it out and hit it hard," said Cook. "I managed it.

ASSIST: Calum Kavanagh

"It was similar to Colchester last year but outside the box, this one! There's not been many of them since I've been at Bradford!

"For the second, Dickie (Richie Smallwood)'s put a great ball into (Calum Kavanagh) and the vision for him to put it in basically on a plate for me was unbelievable. He maybe could have gone himself but he put me in.