Andy Cook 'will start Bradford City matches soon' says Mark Hughes as fixture pile-up works in goalscorer's favour

Mark Hughes says Andy Cook "will start games for Bradford City very soon" after coming off the bench in the last five.

This despite Cook being the Bantams' top-scorer this season and third in the list for League Two. He has 16 goals this season, 13 in the league, but none since three in as many November games.

The 31-year-old broke his nose after coming off the bench as an 82nd-minute substitute at Stockport County on Tuesday but as the Bantams are not due to play again until Mansfield Town are at Valley Parade on February 4, manager Hughes does not expect that to cost him much more game-time.

Frozen pitches and the progress their scheduled opponents have made in the FA Cup have made City's fixture list very bitty, but Hughes thinks that could play into Cook's hands in the longer run.

"Andy's doing great, he plays in every game," commented Hughes.

"He came on (at Edgeley Park) and had a good effect, once again.

"We're soon going to be playing Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday and Vadaine (Oliver) will struggle to play two games a week so Andy needs to be ready. He is ready, you can see he's motivated when he comes on.

"I've no worries with him."

IN THE COLD: Bradford City top-scorer Andy Cook has been on the bench for the last five matches

Since Cook's last appearance, at Carlisle United on Boxing Day, Hughes has changed formation from 4-2-3-1 to a midfield diamond formation with two centre-forwards.

His preferred partnerships have been Oliver and Tyreik Wright then, after the latter was recalled from his loan by Aston Villa to join League One Plymouth Argyle, Oliver and new signing Dara Costelloe.

When Costelloe was substituted at Stockport it was another January signing, debutant Matt Derbyshire, who was preferred from the bench.

"In fairness to Vadaine I thought he was one of our better performers and I think that was borne out by the round of applause when he went back to the bench," said Hughes on Tuesday. "That shows you what our fans thought of his performance.

"It's difficult to get guys in the team when the guy in position is playing well.

"Andy understands that and he hasn't got a problem with it at all. He's very much part of what we're doing, he knows that. He's going to start games very soon."

The fans' anxiety around Cook is that the transfer window is open and he is sure to be an attractive option to other clubs. Hollywood-owned Conference title-chasers Wrexham, who host Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, are one of the clubs linked.

Hughes, though, literally laughed off suggestions he might consider selling the 31-year-old.

He explained at the time he felt Cook was, as he had been during a playing career, a "streaky" goalscorer who got down during a long dry spell at the back end of last season.

Hughes claimed leaving him out of the side was a pre-emptive measure to stop Cook getting stuck in a rut when the coaches sensed his goalscoring form was going cold.