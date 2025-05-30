Another Barnsley FC academy graduate signs new contract after Conor Hourihane gave him his chance
The 19-year-old has committed to the League One club until the summer 2028, with Barnsley having the option of a further year.
Bland joined the club's academy in 2022, and made his first-team debut in the Football League Trophy in September 2023.
But his breakthrough has come since Conor Hourihane was promoted to head coach, initially on a temporary basis.
Bland made his league debut against Cambridge United in March, the first of nine senior appearances. Although a midfielder by trade, he appeared mainly at right-back, with Hourihane's change of formation exposing the lack of specialist full-backs in a squad built around back threes.
Hourihane said, “It is fantastic to see ‘Blandy’ extend his stay here after working with him closely towards the back end of last season," said Hourihane. "He delivered strong performances despite being a young player and showed fantastic maturity throughout.
“We as a coaching staff look forward to continuing our work with Blandy and are excited by his future potential in a Barnsley shirt.”
Bland this week received his first call-up to Wales Under-21s.
"Conor and the club have put a lot of faith in me and I’m excited to build on what I’ve started and prove why I deserve it,” he said of his new contract.
After Kieran Flavell's the previous day, it is another success for the club's academy.
Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said of Bland: "He has demonstrated an ability to progress and adapt to new challenges through the age ranks.
“We also want to thank our academy for their hard work in developing Jonathan, not just as a footballer, but also as a person. It’s fantastic for the club to see an academy graduate commit his long-term future with the club.
“We look forward to watching his development as a young player working with Conor Hourihane and the wider coaching staff.”
