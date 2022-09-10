Are EFL matches going ahead on Tuesday and Wednesday? The latest after Huddersfield, Hull City, Rotherham, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City have games called off

It was announced on Friday morning that all Premier League and English Football League matches this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect.

Sports event organisers from across the UK were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of fixtures in the wake of the Queen’s death.

EFL fixtures are expected to resume on Tuesday. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.

However, both the Premier League and EFL confirmed the decision had been taken to postpone the next round of fixtures, including Leeds against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.

A full EFL programme is schedueled to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and, as it stands, it is expected to go ahead.

Some clubs have already arranged pre-match press conferences while Reading FC said in a statement: “EFL fixtures will recommence from Tuesday 13 September 2022, and we will host Sunderland on Wednesday 14 September (8pm).

“The decision is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and FA will take with their competitions and follows earlier discussions with Government and fellow sports organisations.”

On Tuesday, Huddersfield Town and Hull City will host Wigan Athletic and Stoke City respectively while Middlesbrough welcome Cardiff City to the Riverside Stadium as Sheffield United make the trip to Wales to face Swansea City. Rotherham United are at home to Blackpool on Wednesday night.

In League One on Tuesday, Barnsley host Port Vale while Sheffield Wednesday are on the road at Morecambe. Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City are both away from home in their League Two outings, as they travel to Barrow and Tranmere Rovers respectively.