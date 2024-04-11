A talismanic figure for Brentford, the 28-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future. He has been linked with a host of clubs, with the Gunners and the Blues among them.

According to reporter Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal and Chelsea are keeping a close eye on the forward as the summer window approaches. West Ham United are also said to have made an enquiry regarding the possibility of securing his services.

Toney will reportedly be available for a fee in the region of between £30m and £40m. Other Premier League clubs are also said to be keen on Toney, who had two loan spells in South Yorkshire with Barnsley.

Former Barnsley forward Ivan Toney reportedly has eyes on him ahead of the summer. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The frontman joined the Reds on loan from Newcastle United on two occasions and was part of the squad that sealed promotion from League One in 2016. He also helped the club lift the EFL Trophy at Wembley.

Since pulling on Barnsley colours, he has blossomed into one of the country’s most revered marksmen. It appears likely he will be on the plane to Germany for Euro 2024 this summer as competition for Harry Kane.