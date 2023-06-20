All Sections
Arsenal legend and former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira 'under consideration' for Leeds United vacancy

Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is reportedly under consideration for the head coach vacancy at Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:53 BST

The 46-year-old has been out of work since he was axed as Palace boss in March 2023. However, according to Sky Sports, he is among the names being considered by the Leeds hierarchy.

Vieira began his senior management career with New York City, before taking the reins at French outfit Nice. He was appointed by Crystal Palace in July 2021 but was replaced with the man he had initially succeeded, Roy Hodgson, earlier this year.

Leeds are preparing for a return to the Championship and will be hoping their next head coach stays in post for the long-term, having already had four figures at the helm this calendar year.

Sky Sports have reported that candidate interviews are scheduled to take place this week, with former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke said to be among those meeting with the club.

Various names have been linked with the Elland Road vacancy since Sam Allardyce’s exit, with West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan among those said to be on the club’s radar. However, Sky Sports understand no approach has been made for the Spaniard, who previously held the title of under-23s coach at Leeds.

