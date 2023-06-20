Former Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is reportedly under consideration for the head coach vacancy at Leeds United.

The 46-year-old has been out of work since he was axed as Palace boss in March 2023. However, according to Sky Sports, he is among the names being considered by the Leeds hierarchy.

Vieira began his senior management career with New York City, before taking the reins at French outfit Nice. He was appointed by Crystal Palace in July 2021 but was replaced with the man he had initially succeeded, Roy Hodgson, earlier this year.

Leeds are preparing for a return to the Championship and will be hoping their next head coach stays in post for the long-term, having already had four figures at the helm this calendar year.

The 46-year-old was axed by Crystal Palace in March. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sky Sports have reported that candidate interviews are scheduled to take place this week, with former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke said to be among those meeting with the club.