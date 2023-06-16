Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is reportedly among the candidates to become Leeds United’s new head coach.

The club have been without a head coach since parting ways with Sam Allardyce following relegation to the Championship. Several names have been circulated in the media since Allardyce’s exit but an appointment has not yet been made.

However, according to The Telegraph, Leeds are assessing a number of candidates and plan to speak to final contenders for the job next week. Farke is said to be among those candidates following the end of his reign at German side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He is not the only figure to have been linked with the vacancy, as there have also been reports of interest in West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard previously worked at Leeds as under-23s head coach and as an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa in the senior set-up.

Farke has two Championship titles on his CV. Image: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images