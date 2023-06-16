All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke 'among the candidates' to become new Leeds United head coach

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is reportedly among the candidates to become Leeds United’s new head coach.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:01 BST

The club have been without a head coach since parting ways with Sam Allardyce following relegation to the Championship. Several names have been circulated in the media since Allardyce’s exit but an appointment has not yet been made.

However, according to The Telegraph, Leeds are assessing a number of candidates and plan to speak to final contenders for the job next week. Farke is said to be among those candidates following the end of his reign at German side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is not the only figure to have been linked with the vacancy, as there have also been reports of interest in West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan. The Spaniard previously worked at Leeds as under-23s head coach and as an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa in the senior set-up.

Most Popular
Farke has two Championship titles on his CV. Image: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty ImagesFarke has two Championship titles on his CV. Image: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images
Farke has two Championship titles on his CV. Image: Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images

Farke has two Championship titles on his CV from his time in charge of Norwich, where he worked under Leeds-linked Stuart Webber. His time with the Canaries came to an end in November 2021.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeNorwich CitySam AllardyceCarlos CorberanThe TelegraphMarcelo Bielsa