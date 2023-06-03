Former Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard had previously been the favourite with Sky Bet, but he is now level with Corberan at 3/1. The Spaniard is familiar with Leeds having led the club’s under-23 side and assisted Marcelo Bielsa with first-team affairs.
He left Elland Road in 2020 to take charge at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and guided the Terriers to the Championship play-off final in 2022. However, he left before the following season began to take the reins at Olympiacos.
After a short stint in Greece, he was appointed by West Bromwich Albion and did an admirable job of rejuvenating the Baggies. He was linked with a return to Leeds when Jesse Marsch was axed, but instead signed a new deal at the Hawthorns.
However, there is once again at vacancy in LS11 and Corberan is again being linked. Mail Online reported on Wednesday (May 31) that he was emerging as a contender to succeed Sam Allardyce.