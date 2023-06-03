West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is joint-favourite to be in charge of Leeds United on the first day of the 2023/24 campaign.

Former Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard had previously been the favourite with Sky Bet, but he is now level with Corberan at 3/1. The Spaniard is familiar with Leeds having led the club’s under-23 side and assisted Marcelo Bielsa with first-team affairs.

He left Elland Road in 2020 to take charge at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and guided the Terriers to the Championship play-off final in 2022. However, he left before the following season began to take the reins at Olympiacos.

After a short stint in Greece, he was appointed by West Bromwich Albion and did an admirable job of rejuvenating the Baggies. He was linked with a return to Leeds when Jesse Marsch was axed, but instead signed a new deal at the Hawthorns.

Corberan left Elland Road in 2020 to take charge at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images