All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Bournemouth beach inquiry discovers impounded boat ‘was not licensed’
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal
Paul O’Grady’s husband shares latest heartbreak
Epsom racecourse on high alert as animal activists threaten Derby
EuroMillions: UK ticket holder wins £111.7 million jackpot
India train crash: Hundreds injured and more than 280 killed

Next Leeds United manager: West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan now joint-favourite with ex-Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan is joint-favourite to be in charge of Leeds United on the first day of the 2023/24 campaign.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2023, 15:50 BST

Former Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard had previously been the favourite with Sky Bet, but he is now level with Corberan at 3/1. The Spaniard is familiar with Leeds having led the club’s under-23 side and assisted Marcelo Bielsa with first-team affairs.

He left Elland Road in 2020 to take charge at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and guided the Terriers to the Championship play-off final in 2022. However, he left before the following season began to take the reins at Olympiacos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a short stint in Greece, he was appointed by West Bromwich Albion and did an admirable job of rejuvenating the Baggies. He was linked with a return to Leeds when Jesse Marsch was axed, but instead signed a new deal at the Hawthorns.

Most Popular
Corberan left Elland Road in 2020 to take charge at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesCorberan left Elland Road in 2020 to take charge at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Corberan left Elland Road in 2020 to take charge at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

However, there is once again at vacancy in LS11 and Corberan is again being linked. Mail Online reported on Wednesday (May 31) that he was emerging as a contender to succeed Sam Allardyce.

Related topics:Carlos CorberanSteven GerrardMarcelo BielsaYorkshireHuddersfield TownTerriers