The midfielder last switched clubs in January 2018, when he left Middlesbrough to join Leeds on a permanent basis. His time at Elland Road was disrupted by injury but he still endeared himself to supporters.

A technically astute midfielder, Forshaw's ability to read the game and break up play made him a favourite of former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa. Although he has struggled with injury, it is hard to imagine a player of his calibre not having interested parties circling around him this summer.

With that in mind, here are some clubs Forshaw could be suited to.

Adam Forshaw is now a free agent. Image: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Southampton

The possession-based football Russell Martin will bring to Southampton could potentially be ideal for Forshaw. The 31-year-old is an incredibly tidy player who can retain possession in the most precarious of situations, fitting the profile of the type of player the Saints will need for their system to work. They may also be on the hunt for a technician in midfield if James Ward-Prowse departs.

Middlesbrough

Forshaw is already familiar with the club having previously represented them and it is not difficult to picture him in a Michael Carrick side. The current Middlesbrough boss was arguably one of the Premier League’s best when it came to dictating tempo in his playing days, therefore a player like Forshaw may appeal.

Hull City

Technical proficiency is a necessity in a Liam Rosenior side, therefore Forshaw could prove tempting to the Tigers. The fact there will be no need for a transfer fee could potentially be another luring factor for Hull.

Al Akhdoud

