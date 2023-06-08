The 31-year-old cut a forlorn figure on the pitch at Elland Road following the final day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. He had been a bright spark for the Whites, working tirelessly to no avail as the Whites crumbled under the weight of Spurs pressure.

He has now followed in the footsteps of teammates such as Liam Cooper and Max Wober by issuing a message to supporters. Posting on Instagram, he said: “After just over a week of reflection, still not really sure what to say. We have let everyone associated with the club down and have to take responsibility.

"To the fans, you pay your hard earned money to come and watch and it wasn’t good enough from our part. But I would also like to thank you for your incredible support home and away as always.”

