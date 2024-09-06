Newcastle United and Aston Villa reportedly enquired about signing former Sheffield United star Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest over the summer.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The attacking midfielder spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Bramall Lane, while still on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He thrived in South Yorkshire, playing a key role in Sheffield United’s charge into the Championship play-offs. Although the season did not end in promotion, Gibbs-White had firmly established himself as a favourite among Blades supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sold by Wolves to Nottingham Forest in the summer that followed his loan stint, sealing the switch for a reported £25m with £17m in add-ons.

The playmaker has kicked on again at the City Ground and has made the England senior squad for the first time, earning a place in interim boss Lee Carsley’s first cohort.

Former Sheffield United loan star Morgan Gibbs-White is now part of the England senior set-up. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

According to Mail Online, Newcastle and Villa both made tentative enquiries about signing Gibbs-White during the summer window. However, he was still very much in the fold at Forest when the deadline arrived.

Before the window opened, he had been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims Forest are expected to progress with talks over a new deal for the midfielder, one that would elevate him to the top of the club’s pay scale.