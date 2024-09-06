Aston Villa and Newcastle United made 'enquiries' about former Sheffield United playmaker
The attacking midfielder spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Bramall Lane, while still on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers.
He thrived in South Yorkshire, playing a key role in Sheffield United’s charge into the Championship play-offs. Although the season did not end in promotion, Gibbs-White had firmly established himself as a favourite among Blades supporters.
He was sold by Wolves to Nottingham Forest in the summer that followed his loan stint, sealing the switch for a reported £25m with £17m in add-ons.
The playmaker has kicked on again at the City Ground and has made the England senior squad for the first time, earning a place in interim boss Lee Carsley’s first cohort.
According to Mail Online, Newcastle and Villa both made tentative enquiries about signing Gibbs-White during the summer window. However, he was still very much in the fold at Forest when the deadline arrived.
Before the window opened, he had been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.
The report claims Forest are expected to progress with talks over a new deal for the midfielder, one that would elevate him to the top of the club’s pay scale.
Over the course of his two years at Forest, he has amassed 83 appearances and scored 12 goals.
