The 19-year-old is well thought of at Bramall Lane, so much so that he was brought back from a loan spell at Port Vale in January. He has since been integrated into Chris Wilder’s side, making three Premier League appearances.

Liverpool were said to be interested in him in January but Arblaster but pen to paper on a new contract in February. However, it does not appear to have put an end to Premier League interest in prising him from South Yorkshire.

According to Mail Online, Aston Villa and West Ham are both keeping tabs on his progress. Both clubs are said to be keen on recruiting young homegrown talent, with Arblaster’s experience of the Premier League a bonus.

After agreeing fresh terms at Bramall Lane earlier this year, Arblaster said: "You can develop so much through Academy football but then you go out and play men's football, and you see how difficult it is playing Tuesday-Saturday. You see how relentless it is to get three points, I feel like on and off the pitch I have learned a lot over the past 12 months.

"I have been here 12 years - it feels like an age! I have signed a new long-term deal now and I feel like all the hard work I've put in to get to this point is really rewarding, but now I need to kick on and try and establish myself in the first team."