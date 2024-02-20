The midfielder is a highly-rated prospect and was named as a substitute for Sheffield United’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend. He had been linked with Liverpool but has now committed his future to the Blades.

He said: "I am buzzing to finally sign a long-term deal with my boyhood club. I can't wait to kick on. I have seen he (the manager) has put his trust in the likes of Will (Osula) and Brooksy (Andre Brooks). They have signed long-term deals, and I am hoping I can repay his faith in me and go out and also perform on the pitch for him.

"You can develop so much through Academy football but then you go out and play men's football, and you see how difficult it is playing Tuesday-Saturday. You see how relentless it is to get three points, I feel like on and off the pitch I have learned a lot over the past 12 months.

Sheffield United prodigy Oliver Arblaster impressed out on loan at Port Vale. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images

"I have been here 12 years - it feels like an age! I have signed a new long-term deal now and I feel like all the hard work I've put in to get to this point is really rewarding, but now I need to kick on and try and establish myself in the first team."

Arblaster spent the first half of the season out on loan at Port Vale, impressing under the tutelage of former Blades coach Andy Crosby. There was Championship interest in securing his services in January but Wilder wanted the 20-year-old to stay at Bramall Lane.

Wilder said: "I had two or three Championship clubs come in for him to take him on loan, but we want him around us, we want him to be involved in the changing room. I've talked to him about the culture and getting to know it.

"There have been a couple we've sent out because we thought it was the right thing and there's a couple, we feel will be better involved with us and getting to know what we expect and demand off them, Ollie is one of them for sure.

"He's an outstanding young player, we did have a little bit of a setback with his injury at Port Vale, but he's worked hard to get himself back.