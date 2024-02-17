The 19-year-old is highly thought of at Bramall Lane and considered a potential first-team star. He spent the first half of the season on loan at Port Vale, impressing in League One under the tutelage of former Blades coach Andy Crosby.

He was brought back to South Yorkshire last month and did not head out again despite interest from the Championship. He has been linked with Premier League giants Liverpool but The Star have claimed Sheffield United are close to striking an agreement with the midfielder over a new contract.

He said: “Oliver will be involved at the weekend. I had two or three Championship clubs in for him to take Oliver on loan but we want him around us.

“We had a little bit of a setback with his injury at Port Vale, but he’s worked to get himself back and has played a couple of games. He was involved in an under-21 game on Tuesday night for 60 minutes. He'll definitely make his debut sooner rather than later.”

Arblaster joined Sheffield United’s academy at the age of six and was given his first taste of senior football in the National League North with Bradford (Park Avenue).