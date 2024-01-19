Aston Villa 'exploring the possibility' of deal for Middlesbrough's ex-Manchester City forward
The 21-year-old only arrived at the Riverside in the summer transfer window, joining from Manchester City for an undisclosed fee. He had found opportunities limited under Pep Guardiola and had spent time on loan at Lincoln City, AFC Bournemouth and Blackpool.
After just six months at Middlesbrough, Rogers is reportedly the subject of Premier League interest. According to the BBC, Villa boss Unai Emery is an admirer of the former England youth international.
Villa are said to be weighing up a move, although the report claims it may depend on the movement of others players in the window.
The Guardian, meanwhile, have claimed Villa have seen two bids for Rogers rejected. Middlesbrough are said to have been unimpressed by “lowball” approaches from the Premier League side.
Rogers has made 31 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough, scoring six goals. He recently appeared against Villa, featuring in Middlesbrough’s FA Cup defeat at the Riverside.
Middlesbrough have sanctioned two exits in the window so far, although have not shipped anyone out permanently. Hayden Coulson has joined Blackpool on loan and Jack Stott has made a temporary switch to Gateshead.