Atletico Madrid goalkeeper 'to undergo a medical' at Sheffield United
The 28-year-old is understood to be closing in on a move to Bramall Lane as the Premier League strugglers look to bolster their ranks. According to Sky Sports, he is flying into the UK today (January 23) ahead of a move.
Grbic has been on Atletico Madrid’s books since 2020, when he joined from Lokomotiva in his native Croatia. He was on the bench for the Spanish giants as recently as yesterday (January 22), when Atletico defeated Granada.
The Blades have been linked with a host of players since the beginning of the January transfer window, with a string of goalkeepers among them.
Leicester City’s Danny Ward and Anderlecht’s Kasper Schmeichel have both been named as potential targets, although Grbic appears to have emerged as the preferred stopper.
He will provide competition for Wes Foderingham, who has started every single one of Sheffield United’s Premier League fixtures this season.
Adam Davies has acted as Foderingham’s understudy, while Sheffield United also have former Borussia Dortmund trainee Jordan Amissah in their ranks.