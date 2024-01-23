Grbic has been on Atletico Madrid’s books since 2020, when he joined from Lokomotiva in his native Croatia. He was on the bench for the Spanish giants as recently as yesterday (January 22), when Atletico defeated Granada.

The Blades have been linked with a host of players since the beginning of the January transfer window, with a string of goalkeepers among them.

Sheffield United are reportedly closing in on the capture of Ivo Grbic. Image: Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Leicester City’s Danny Ward and Anderlecht’s Kasper Schmeichel have both been named as potential targets, although Grbic appears to have emerged as the preferred stopper.

He will provide competition for Wes Foderingham, who has started every single one of Sheffield United’s Premier League fixtures this season.