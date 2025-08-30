Barnsley 3 Huddersfield Town 1: Reds put gloss on an uplifting August as Goodman ensures Terriers have a bad day

IT was an afternoon which underlined the potential Barnsley have in their locker this season.

It was also one which underlined how important it is to keep the family silver by the time that the transfer window closes on Monday.

One in Davis Keillor-Dunn poached a couple of goals to continue his happy knack of finding the net since heading to Oakwell, a year on from his signing.

Another of Barnsley big players in Luca Connell also showed his importance as did Adam Phillips.

Oakwell Stadium. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

It was not a good day for Huddersfield Town and certainly not for keeper Owen Goodman. After a howler for Barnsley's early opener, he compounded matters horribly with reckless dismissal for flooring David McGoldrick on 36 minutes.

Connell added a deflected second and that was pretty much that for Town.

The second-half was far less eventful, even if there was a late flurry, with Keillor-Dunn scoring his second rebound and substitute Joe Taylor pulling one back soon after for Town.

The visitors had an off-day, but it happens and they remain in a pretty good place.

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn and Reds captain Luca Connell, who both scored in the derby win over Huddersfield Town. Photo: Tony Johnson.

But the afternoon was Barnsley's, whose good start to the season has now become a very good one as they ended a five-match losing sequence to Town on derby day. A second successive derby win too after Tuesday’s cup win over Rotherham United.

Goodman's torrid afternoon actually began before his faux pas for the Barnsley opener. Ahead of that, he should have been mightily relieved to see an offside flag raised after an unconvincing parry to keep out Connell's shot, with the lurking Keillor-Dunn ready to tuck away the loose ball.

The Reds forward fared better not too long after following a major gaffe from the Town loanee after he coughed up Nathanael Ogbeta's centre from the left and Keillor-Dunn couldn't believe his luck, burying the rebound.

Town didn't panic and pieced together some nice passages of play, with Lynden Gooch, one or two changes from the previous weekend and Marcus Harness producing a threatening axis, in particular as the visitors moved the ball well.

Creditably, Barnsley remained resolute at the back and possessed zip further forward, with Phillips and Caylan Vickers looking the part and Connell pulling the strings in midfield.

In fairness, Huddersfield, despite falling behind, gave as good as they got.

A fine saving last-ditch challenge from Jonathan Bland, one or two home changes from the previous Saturday, thwarted Ben Wiles as he broke clear, while Joe Low should have done better with a header following a well-worked short corner from the visitors.

The Gooch-Harness combination then set up Alfie May, but his shot on the turn was blocked by Jack Shepherd.

And then the game changed in a massive way following Goodman's poor challenge, catching McGoldrick flush in the face with a combination of his leg and arm after hurtling out of goal. The red card was fully justified.

Ruben Roosken was immediately sacrificed and Lee Nicholls called for.

Tempers soon frayed after Connell caught Harness as Town threatened to break before the half deteriorated further for the visitors, when Connell's deflected shot beat Nicholls.

Lee Grant made two interval changes, with May - who received fairly lengthy early treatment for an ankle issue before soldiering on - making way alongside Gooch, with Joe Taylor and Lasse Sorensen summoned.

For Barnsley, the second-half was about finding the gaps with the extra man and employing game intelligence and waiting for the opportunities to open up. They didn't have to force the issue.

Town weren't giving it up, but needed something for their big bank of supporters to really buy into, who were providing strong backing despite the scoreline.

Unlike the first half, the second was relatively quiet and uneventful, which suited Barnsley more.

Barnsley did find the net following a slick move with Keillor-Dunn finishing from close in, but the offside flag thwarted him.

Not for long, with the Wearsider in the right place to slot in his second rebound after Nicholls parried Phillips' daisycutter.

Soon after, Taylor notched a late consolation for Town.

Barnsley: Cooper; Watson, Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta (De Gevigney 89); Bland (Kelly 69), Connell; Vickers, Phillips, Keillor-Dunn; McGoldrick (Farrugia 69). Substitutes unused: Flavell, Russell, De Gevigney, Cleary.

Huddersfield Town: Goodman; Gooch (Sorensen HT), Feeney, Low, Roughan; Ledson, Kane (Kasumu 71); Harness, Wiles (Castledine 78), Roosken (Nicholls 38); May (Taylor HT). Substitutes unused: Wallace, Ashia.

Referee: E Duckworth (Lancs).