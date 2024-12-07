Barnsley and Huddersfield Town’s League One rivals Reading have appointed former Leeds United forward Noel Hunt as their new manager.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royals have been rocked by the departure of Ruben Selles, who has been prised from the club by Hull City.

Instead of commencing a search for a replacement, Reading have looked internally and promoted Hunt from his role as manager of the club’s under-21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It marks his first permanent appointment in senior management, having previously led Reading and Swindon Town on an interim basis.

Noel Hunt spent 18 months at Leeds United. | Tony Marshall/Getty Images

In a statement, Reading said: “Reading Football Club are delighted to announce that Noel Hunt has agreed terms to become the club’s new men’s first-team manager.

“The Irishman moves from his role as under-21s manager to sign a contract until June 2027, and took training on Friday before he leads the senior team in Saturday’s League One fixture at Wycombe Wanderers.

“The club has always believed that Noel has all of the credentials to succeed in management, and is widely regarded as one the most exciting young coaches in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has built an unrivalled reputation for developing some of our most exciting young talent, and has the full backing of everybody at the club.”

He has also coached in Yorkshire, working alongside Richie Wellens during his tenure as Doncaster Rovers boss.

However, he is perhaps best known in Yorkshire for his largely forgettable 18 months at Elland Road. Hunt signed for Leeds in the summer of 2013, reuniting with his former Reading boss Brian McDermott.