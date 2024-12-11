Barnsley and Huddersfield Town's League One rivals 'planning approach' for ex-Newcastle United coach

Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:47 BST
Barnsley, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United’s League One rivals Northampton Town are reportedly planning an approach for Bromley boss Andy Woodman.

The 53-year-old, the father of Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie, led Bromley to promotion from the National League last season.

Prior to his move to Bromley, he had served as Arsenal’s head of goalkeeping and also worked as a goalkeeping coach during Alan Pardew’s West Ham United, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace tenures.

According to Football Insider, he is being eyed for a League One vacancy as Northampton look to replace Jon Brady.

Andy Woodman served as a goalkeeping coach at Newcastle United during the reign of Alan Pardew.placeholder image
Andy Woodman served as a goalkeeping coach at Newcastle United during the reign of Alan Pardew. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Cobblers recently lost Brady after he tendered his resignation and are believed to be working hard to line up a replacement.

Woodman is reportedly on the club’s shortlist, with Northampton’s chairman thought to be an admirer.

Northampton currently sit 17th in the League One table on a points tally of 21. Bromley, meanwhile, occupy 14th place in the fourth tier.

Speaking top the i in May about Bromley’s growth, Woodman said: “We’re in a hotbed of football in South East London with Millwall, Charlton, Crystal Palace.

“When I first came we were getting a thousand people a game, now we’re getting 3,500. For the game last week it was 4,500.

“The club is growing and we’ve got a really good young base of fans through the door as well which is exciting.”

