The 19-year-old is yet to make a breakthrough at senior level for Arsenal and was linked with a clutch of EFL clubs before the January window opened. Among them were Barnsley, who were said to have shown interest in the young frontman.

Fellow League One clubs Charlton Athletic and Reading were also linked, as were Championship outfit Millwall. However, it is Swansea who have secured the services of the teenager.

He has linked up with newly-appointed Swansea boss Luke Williams and been given the number 24 shirt.

Charles Sagoe Jr has left Arsenal on loan. Image: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

A statement issued by Swansea read: “Swansea City has completed the loan signing of Charles Sagoe Jr from Arsenal for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, subject to international clearance. The 19-year-old forward will add to head coach Luke Williams’ options in the final third, providing width and pace in attacking areas.

“Sagoe Jr will wear the number 24 shirt for the Swans. He arrives at the Swansea.com Stadium having made his senior debut for the Gunners in an Carabao Cup clash with Brentford earlier this season.