Barnsley are reportedly among the clubs to have shown interest in Arsenal forward Charles Sagoe Jr.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Gunners earlier this season, appearing in the Carabao Cup against Brentford. According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal are considering allowing the prodigy to leave the club on loan.

He is said to be keen for more senior football and the report claims Barnsley, Millwall, Charlton Athletic and Reading have all shown interest. Of the aforementioned clubs, only Millwall would not be offering League One football.

However, a switch to the third tier could potentially prove more appealing with game time arguably more likely at a lower level.

Charles Sagoe Jr made his senior debut for Arsenal in September. Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Barnsley were active in the loan market in the summer, recruiting four players on a temporary basis. Goalkeeper Liam Roberts was the first loanee through the door, joining from Championship side Middlesbrough.

He was followed by Luton Town forward John McAtee, brother of Sheffield United playmaker James.