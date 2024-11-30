Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke admitted to being “angry” after seeing his side exit the FA Cup with a penalty shootout defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The Reds enjoyed dominance over their opponents, who struggled to halt the onslaught of attacks from the home side.

However, Barnsley registered 30 shots without breaching the Gas goal once. After extra-time failed to separate the sides, penalties were used and the visitors emerged victorious.

Clarke said: “I’m angry at the minute but I need to assess it. When I watch it back, I’ll probably be more frustrated. Because whether it be that final pass or final shot, we just didn’t do it right.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke saw his side lose to Bristol Rovers on penalties. | Tony Johnson

“The game’s all about finishing chances, finishing opportunities. [It was] a very frustrating afternoon for us, a lot of dominance with the ball, a lot of chances created, but not doing what we’re supposed to be doing in the final third cost us.”

It was not the first time Clarke had been left frustrated by the absence of a clinical edge in the final third, with the Reds having previously struggled to capitalise on control.

He said: “The result hurts, very much so, because how do we not win the game? The reason we don’t win the game is because we’re not good enough in the final third.”

Focus will switch back to League One in midweek, with a trip to fellow promotion hopefuls Wrexham up next for the Reds.