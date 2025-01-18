Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke admitted there could be a new signing arriving at Oakwell in the coming week after his side’s defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The Reds enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and created more chances at the Memorial Stadium, but fell to a 3-1 defeat.

It was the type of game that can get supporters clamouring for recruitment and Clarke confirmed there could “quite possibly” be a new face arriving in the coming week.

He also conceded the defeat, Barnsley’s first in the league since December 21, had left the changing room “very low”.

Darrell Clarke's Barnsley fell to a defeat at Bristol Rovers. | Tony Johnson

As reported by the Barnsley Chronicle, Clarke said: “It’s a very low changing room. I have had to lose my head a few times this season.

“But I had to be honest today, there was so much good - the attacking patterns, slip and slides, controlling the ball - it was there but it the game is about winning. It’s frustrating we didn’t capitalise on what should have been three points.

“Turnover defensively was poor, the goals we conceded were poor and we didn’t finish chances in key moments.”

There have been occasions this season when Clarke has lambasted his players but the Reds head coach felt his players had given him “everything”.

He said: “Some games have you massively scratching your head. We were dominant for a lot of it. Fair play to Rovers, they hit us on the counter a couple of times. We need to defend better and we have to take our chances.