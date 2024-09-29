BARNSLEY boss Darrell Clarke said his team need to get better on the ball after seeing their hopes of three points snatched away in dramatic style at Oakwell.

Stockport County came from behind late on to rescue a point when Louie Barry smashed home from just inside the box after the home side failed to clear.

The hosts went ahead early on when they were were awarded a penalty after just four minutes when Davis Keillor-Dunn was brought down in the box by Tyler Onyango.

Adam Phillips stepped up and converted into the bottom right for his fifth of the season.

GOOD AND BAD: Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke wants his players to become better on the ball. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina denied Barry in first-half stoppage time when left one on one, while Josh Earl could have doubled Barnsley’s lead with two minutes to go.

But the defender’s low effort from the left of the box was saved well by Corey Addai, allowing Barry to snatch a late share of the points at the other end.

Clarke was pleased with his defence but disappointed with other areas of the team.

“We didn’t get our cohesion and the attacking element of our game going as well as I’d like,” said Clarke. “Stockport kept coming and putting more attacking players on, I thought we defended our box really well but it wasn’t to be.

"We had a great start to the game, good move that gets the penalty then a little bit flat after that.

“We created one or two bits of good quality but one or two had an off day with the ball, certainly my midfield tonight was a bit off which is unusual for those boys.

“We were very loose with the ball, lack of control at times.

“The effort and commitment is there for everybody to see, they’re a good group, but we need to get better on the ball and with our passing and cohesion.

“Most of the time when we give the ball away it was our own individual mistakes.

“I thought we defended our box really well, I know Gabriel Slonina made a great double save.

“Certainly Marc Roberts defended well, as did a lot of the back three at times.”

Barnsley: Slonina, Durand de Gevigney, Roberts, Earl, Cotter (Pines 78), Phillips (Lofthouse 83), Connell, Craig (Benson 57), O'Keeffe, Humphrys (Cosgrove 58), Keillor-Dunn (Marsh 58). Unused substitutes: Killip, Jalo.

Stockport County: Addai, Onyango (Connolly 46), Horsfall, Pye, Touray, Collar, Norwood (Fiorini 64), Bate (Camps 64), Barry, Wootton (Fevrier 75), Olaofe (Diamond 75). Unused substitutes: Hinchliffe, Mellon.