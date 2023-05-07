All Sections
Barnsley boss Michael Duff provides update on fitness of captain Mads Andersen following Peterborough United absence

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has provided an update on the fitness of captain Mads Andersen following the Dane’s absence in the defeat to Peterborough United.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 7th May 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 16:05 BST

Andersen was missing once again having previously sat out the draw with Milton Keynes Dons to an abductor issue. He has undergone a scan and speaking after the Reds fell to a 2-0 defeat in the final game of the regular League One season, Duff admitted Andersen has not been training.

There is less than a week to go until Barnsley take on Bolton Wanderers in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Duff said: "It’s a concern. He’s still not trained with the group yet. We’re hoping he’ll be fine but it is a concern because we’ve only got three training days between now and the next game. Hopefully he’ll be with us but we can’t guarantee anything."

Andersen was missing once again having previously sat out the draw with Milton Keynes Dons to an abductor issue. Image: Morgan Harlow/Getty ImagesAndersen was missing once again having previously sat out the draw with Milton Keynes Dons to an abductor issue. Image: Morgan Harlow/Getty Images
The defender has been a commanding presence in the heart of Barnsley’s defence this season, making 44 league appearances and helping the club qualify for the play-offs. He has landed the club’s Player of the Season award but the Reds may have to do without him in the end-of-season showcase if he does not recover in time.

Duff explained: “Hopefully he’ll be fine but we need to plan without him. Our promotion hopes don’t depend on Mads Andersen. Have we got a better chance when he’s in the team? Yes, because he’s been fantastic. But it can’t be ‘he doesn't’ play, we might as well pack up and go home now’. That’s not the case at all.”

