Barnsley boss Michael Duff has provided an update on the fitness of captain Mads Andersen following the Dane’s absence in the defeat to Peterborough United.

Andersen was missing once again having previously sat out the draw with Milton Keynes Dons to an abductor issue. He has undergone a scan and speaking after the Reds fell to a 2-0 defeat in the final game of the regular League One season, Duff admitted Andersen has not been training.

There is less than a week to go until Barnsley take on Bolton Wanderers in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Duff said: "It’s a concern. He’s still not trained with the group yet. We’re hoping he’ll be fine but it is a concern because we’ve only got three training days between now and the next game. Hopefully he’ll be with us but we can’t guarantee anything."

The defender has been a commanding presence in the heart of Barnsley’s defence this season, making 44 league appearances and helping the club qualify for the play-offs. He has landed the club’s Player of the Season award but the Reds may have to do without him in the end-of-season showcase if he does not recover in time.