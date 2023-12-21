The 24-year-old has been plagued by injuries this term and has managed just six outings in League One. He has not featured for the Reds in over a month, with his last appearance coming in the defeat to Derby County.

However, Collins expects Benson to back in contention during the first month of 2024. Speaking ahead of the visit of Stevenage, Collins said: “He's progressing. We expect to see him out on the training pitch in January and hopefully back fit to impact the squad in January. I feel for Josh because he worked really hard pre-season, got himself back fit, played a lot of games, reserve games, played in the cups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He never quite got the opportunity and then got injured just before it was maybe looking like he could. He's working hard to get back fit and when he gets back fit, we know he's got quality and we know that he is someone that can help us.”

Neill Collins is preparing Barnsley for a hectic festive schedule. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Barnsley face a hectic schedule of festive fixtures, therefore any positive updates on the injury front are crucial. Collins also confirmed Callum Styles and Nicky Cadden are progressing in their recoveries.

He said: “I don't think there is anything to report that is new following on from the Charlton game. Callum Styles and Nicky Cadden are progressing, so if they're not back for Saturday, they should be back for the following game which is obviously a big boost. Outside of that, no other concerns.”

However, Collins is remaining wary that squad health can take a hit at any time in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I always touch wood on that because things can change in a day, never mind in a week. Four games in ten days, even when I refer to my time as a player, I think this game on the 23rd really makes it a tall order.