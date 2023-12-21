Barnsley boss Neill Collins provides Josh Benson injury update ahead of Stevenage clash
The 24-year-old has been plagued by injuries this term and has managed just six outings in League One. He has not featured for the Reds in over a month, with his last appearance coming in the defeat to Derby County.
However, Collins expects Benson to back in contention during the first month of 2024. Speaking ahead of the visit of Stevenage, Collins said: “He's progressing. We expect to see him out on the training pitch in January and hopefully back fit to impact the squad in January. I feel for Josh because he worked really hard pre-season, got himself back fit, played a lot of games, reserve games, played in the cups.
"He never quite got the opportunity and then got injured just before it was maybe looking like he could. He's working hard to get back fit and when he gets back fit, we know he's got quality and we know that he is someone that can help us.”
Barnsley face a hectic schedule of festive fixtures, therefore any positive updates on the injury front are crucial. Collins also confirmed Callum Styles and Nicky Cadden are progressing in their recoveries.
He said: “I don't think there is anything to report that is new following on from the Charlton game. Callum Styles and Nicky Cadden are progressing, so if they're not back for Saturday, they should be back for the following game which is obviously a big boost. Outside of that, no other concerns.”
However, Collins is remaining wary that squad health can take a hit at any time in football.
He said: “I always touch wood on that because things can change in a day, never mind in a week. Four games in ten days, even when I refer to my time as a player, I think this game on the 23rd really makes it a tall order.
"We're fortunate that we do have some strength in depth and I think our coaches and sports science team have done a good job controlling what we can control as best as possible, so we're in a good position with that.”