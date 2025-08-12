The latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week - featuring Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers, Middlesbrough and more

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No less than seven clubs are represented in our second Yorkshire Post Team of the Week for the new 2025-26 campaign.

The weekend saw Championship clubs get under way following the big kick-off in League One and Two on the first weekend of August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and Middlesbrough are afforded two representatives apiece in the XI. And who gets the managers' nod?

Here's the side in a 5-4-1 formation.

Goalkeeper

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Showed why he is earning a stack of admirers with an outstanding display at Leicester as troubled Wednesday showed real character - on the pitch and in the stands.

Pierce Charles made some impressive saves for Sheffield Wednesday against Leicester City. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Defence

Charlie Hughes (Hull City)

Easy to see why he is on the wanted list of promotion aspirants Coventry City and Sheffield United - and why Hull want to keep him and rate him so highly. Excellent display against the Sky Blues, of all sides.

The peroxide-blond defender has made a striking impression in the early salvos of the season for Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solid at the back and popped up with a key goal at Reading as the Terriers made it two from two.

Strong performance in his birthday week at Northampton and almost crowned it with a goal.

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough)

Exactly ten years on from his debut for Boro, captain-for-the-day Fry had another noteworthy occasion, scoring the winner and leading by example at the back.

Dael Fry delivered an assured display in the heart of the Middlesbrough defence. | George Wood/Getty Images

Unflappable performance on his Boro bow and showed all the attributes that won him respect at Hull.

Midfield

Owen Bailey (Doncaster Rovers)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers' captain fantastic popped up all over the place and showed predatory instincts with both goals at Mansfield.

Adam Phillips (Barnsley)

Has rediscovered his mojo and continued his impressive start to the season with two assists as Barnsley staged a stirring rally against Burton.

Adam Phillips impressed again for Barnsley against Burton Albion. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Rovers go-to man registered two assists and is a player whom you simply cannot keep quiet.

Reece Smith (Harrogate Town)

Scored a cracking maiden league in a thriller against Grimsby and caught the eye.

Forward

First, the bad news, conceded an early penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that, his desire to atone was self-evident. Showed leadership in the Reds' rousing rally and fired a dramatic late winner.