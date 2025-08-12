Middlesbrough 'lining up' move to sign Leeds United academy graduate Charlie Taylor from Southampton
The 31-year-old was nurtured within the Leeds academy and went on to make over 100 appearances for the Whites at first-team level.
He featured prominently during a turbulent chapter in the club’s history, offering hope alongside fellow prospects Sam Byram, Lewis Cook and Alex Mowatt.
However, he left under a cloud to join Burnley in the summer of 2017. Taylor, who also represented Bradford City and York City as a loanee while on Leeds’ books, swapped the Clarets for the Saints last year.
Middlesbrough interest in Charlie Taylor
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Middlesbrough are looking at a deal to bring the defender back to Yorkshire.
Regular starts at Southampton appear far from guaranteed for the left-back, who has spent the bulk of his post-Leeds years in the Premier League. A move to Middlesbrough, therefore could prove appealing.
There was talk of Taylor leaving Southampton during the winter window and it was even suggested Hull City had agreed a deal to sign him.
He ended up staying put, although admitted to the Daily Echo he could have moved on had Russell Martin not been axed as manager.
Charlie Taylor’s admission
Taylor said: “We've got a lot of numbers and squad depth. Not just full-backs, but all over, we've got a big squad.
“Look, the competition for places is there and it's all about just trying to pick up results now and change the run that we're on
“Football changes so quickly. Under the last manager, I wasn't getting a look in. So January was probably something I would have had to think about.
“But, the new manager has come in and it's a clean slate for everyone. Everyone is fighting for their spots. That's only going to breed good, healthy competition."