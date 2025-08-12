Middlesbrough are reportedly lining up a move to sign former Leeds United star Charlie Taylor from Southampton.

The 31-year-old was nurtured within the Leeds academy and went on to make over 100 appearances for the Whites at first-team level.

He featured prominently during a turbulent chapter in the club’s history, offering hope alongside fellow prospects Sam Byram, Lewis Cook and Alex Mowatt.

However, he left under a cloud to join Burnley in the summer of 2017. Taylor, who also represented Bradford City and York City as a loanee while on Leeds’ books, swapped the Clarets for the Saints last year.

Charlie Taylor joined Southampton from Burnley in the summer of 2024. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Middlesbrough interest in Charlie Taylor

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Middlesbrough are looking at a deal to bring the defender back to Yorkshire.

Regular starts at Southampton appear far from guaranteed for the left-back, who has spent the bulk of his post-Leeds years in the Premier League. A move to Middlesbrough, therefore could prove appealing.

He ended up staying put, although admitted to the Daily Echo he could have moved on had Russell Martin not been axed as manager.

Charlie Taylor made over 100 appearances for Leeds United at first-team level. | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Charlie Taylor’s admission

Taylor said: “We've got a lot of numbers and squad depth. Not just full-backs, but all over, we've got a big squad.

“Look, the competition for places is there and it's all about just trying to pick up results now and change the run that we're on

“Football changes so quickly. Under the last manager, I wasn't getting a look in. So January was probably something I would have had to think about.

