Hull City 'agree deal' to sign ex-Leeds United and Bradford City defender - but could still face competition
The 31-year-old only joined Southampton in the summer window, having ended a lengthy association with Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.
It has not quite worked out for Taylor at St Mary’s, with the struggling Saints affording him just two league starts.
According to Sky Sports, Hull have agreed a deal to take the experienced left-back on loan. It appears he has been eyed as a replacement for Ryan Giles, who is reportedly Middlesbrough-bound.
The report claims it is now down to Taylor whether or not he makes the move, although he could also have alternative options.
Other Championship clubs are believed to be interested in him and could make a move before the window slams shut.
Taylor is a product of the Leeds academy and went on to make 104 appearances for the Whites at first-team level.
While cutting his teeth with the club. he had loan spells at Bradford City and York City.
He has been linked with a return to Elland Road on more than one occasion in recent years, but a reunion has never materialised.
Since departing Elland Road in 2017, he has spent just one season outside the top flight.
