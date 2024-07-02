Southampton unveil former Leeds United and Bradford City man as new recruit from Burnley
The 30-year-old ascended the Leeds youth ranks and made 104 appearances at first-team level for the Whites. He also had loan spells at Bradford City and York City while cutting his teeth at Elland Road.
Burnley came calling in 2017 and Taylor left LS11 under a cloud, although was later linked with a return to the club. Leeds were said to be on his trail last year but a reunion did not materialise.
Seven years after his arrival at Turf Moor, he has now departed on a free transfer. Southampton have secured his signature, adding depth to their left-back department as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.
Taylor said: “I’m really excited. It just feels like the right fit. Everyone I spoke to about the club have only got great words to say. [I am] so excited and can’t wait to get started.
“We spoke briefly on the phone to begin with and straight away [Russell Martin] really impressed me. The way he talks about football is the way I like to see it too. Him being the manager was a massive pulling point.
“I feel as though it was too good an opportunity to turn down. Ever since I’ve come down here I’ve just had a good feel, surrounded by good people. It’s a huge club, back in the Premier League now. It’ll be a good experience for me.”
Saints boss Russell Martin added: “Charlie brings a wealth of Premier League experience to the side which will be vital for us.
“He’s a great character who will fit into what we’re building here. Technically he’s a gifted passer of the ball and has versatility. I’m delighted we’ve brought him in. It’s going to take everyone again next season, so it’s important we have competition for places across the board.”
