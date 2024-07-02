Southampton have confirmed the signing of former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Charlie Taylor from Burnley.

The 30-year-old ascended the Leeds youth ranks and made 104 appearances at first-team level for the Whites. He also had loan spells at Bradford City and York City while cutting his teeth at Elland Road.

Burnley came calling in 2017 and Taylor left LS11 under a cloud, although was later linked with a return to the club. Leeds were said to be on his trail last year but a reunion did not materialise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven years after his arrival at Turf Moor, he has now departed on a free transfer. Southampton have secured his signature, adding depth to their left-back department as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Former Leeds United defender Charlie Taylor has joined Southampton. Image: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor said: “I’m really excited. It just feels like the right fit. Everyone I spoke to about the club have only got great words to say. [I am] so excited and can’t wait to get started.

“We spoke briefly on the phone to begin with and straight away [Russell Martin] really impressed me. The way he talks about football is the way I like to see it too. Him being the manager was a massive pulling point.

“I feel as though it was too good an opportunity to turn down. Ever since I’ve come down here I’ve just had a good feel, surrounded by good people. It’s a huge club, back in the Premier League now. It’ll be a good experience for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints boss Russell Martin added: “Charlie brings a wealth of Premier League experience to the side which will be vital for us.