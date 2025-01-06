Southampton could reportedly allow former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Charlie Taylor to depart this month.

The 31-year-old only joined the Saints in the summer, sealing a free transfer move to St Mary’s after seven years at Burnley.

He has since made just two Premier League starts and according to the BBC, could be enabled to seek pastures new.

A product of Leeds’ academy, Taylor made 104 appearances for the Whites before leaving under a cloud in 2017. During his early days at Leeds, he had loan spells at Bradford, York City, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Fleetwood Town.

Charlie Taylor has made just two Premier League starts for Southampton. | Michael Steele/Getty Images

The former England youth international swapped Elland Road for Turf Moor in 2017 and became a key figure for the Clarets in the Premier League.

While opportunities may have been limited for Taylor at Southampton, he would arguably be a coup for most Championship clubs.

He was even linked with a return to Leeds in the summer of 2023, following his former club’s relegation to the Championship.