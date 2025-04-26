Barnsley FC 1 Shrewsbury Town 2: John Marquis double downs lacklustre Reds in poor Oakwell send-off
Jon Russell fired back after a John Marquis brace but it proved to be a mere consolation for a Reds side in need of a revamp.
The game played out largely as you would expect with nothing on the line for either side. It was scrappy and lacked quality, with neither side playing much cohesive football.
Barnsley’s desire to release Davis Keillor-Dunn in behind became apparent early on, although the killer defence-splitter proved difficult to execute.
Home fans had little to get excited about but there was the occasional display of slick one-touch football, perhaps an insight into what Conor Hourihane wants to bring to Oakwell with time.
Shrewsbury had barely ventured into Barnsley’s half, but did see a goal chalked off for offside when Mal Benning volleyed home from a George Lloyd cross.
Seemingly buoyed by the scare, Barnsley marched up the other and within two minutes of the offside call, Russell had fed Barry Cotter in the box.
The right-back, playing out of position as a left winger, wildly blasted over with a left-footed swing.
Shrewsbury soon saw the ball hit the back of the Barnsley net and this time, there was no flag to halt the celebrations.
Marquis drifted into the box unmarked to meet a cross fizzed across the box, poking home from point blank range to fire the visitors ahead.
The Reds did not exactly go banging on the Shrewsbury door hunting for an equaliser, instead lightly knocking. Luca Connell hung a cross up at the back post for Adam Phillips, but the angle was too tight for the midfielder to really have Jamal Blackman worried.
Connell had a chance himself mere minutes later, when George Nurse charged into the back of Phillips and gifted the Reds a free-kick in a dangerous area. It was certainly in shot territory, although Connell’s effort was high and wide.
Balls into the box gave Barnsley their best chances, even if they were not exactly gilt-edged. Keillor-Dunn whipped one on to the head of Mael de Gevigney, who generated power but headed straight down the throat of Blackman.
Shrewsbury have endured a dismal season and are among the league’s lowest scorers, yet found it alarmingly simple to cut through Barnsley like a knife through butter.
Their advances forward may have been infrequent, but they made headway with relative ease when in possession.
Some noise was drawn from the weary home fans with the half-time whistle approaching, as a rasping long-distance piledriver from Connell clipped the crossbar.
They were awoken once again when Cotter went to ground inside the box, only to see the referee dismiss his penalty protest with no hesitation.
Barnsley’s makeshift winger was left with his head in his hands again before the break, seeing his well-struck effort saved by Blackman after an inch-perfect Connell through-ball.
The tempo did not improve much after the break and Barnsley frustrations were intensified by the squandering of a glorious chance early on.
Blackman could only parry a Phillips shot as far as substitute Max Watters, who misjudged and headed backwards from yards out.
Barnsley gradually upped the ante as the second half progressed but a spirited Shrewsbury worked hard to hold down the fort.
Russell had a chance to work Blackman from a promising central area, only to see his tame effort saved comfortably by Shrewsbury’s former Chelsea prospect.
Shrewsbury’s attacking threat was hardly constant but could not be ignored given the ease with which Barnsley were cut open.
The visitors eventually managed to double their lead and despite Barnsley’s dominance, it was not exactly a surprise.
Callum Stewart cut back from the byline to tee up Marquis, who rifled home his second of the afternoon.
It started to feel as if it was simply not Barnsley’s day in front of goal until Russell managed to beat Blackman with a low drive from distance.
The goal failed to light a fire in Barnsley, who were kept at distance by Shrewsbury with the clock ticking and failed to mount a comeback.
