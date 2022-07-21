Barnsley FC: Blackburn Rovers in £1m-plus offer to lure Callum Brittain from Oakwell

Barnsley's Callum Brittain. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

The ex-MK Dons defender has been earmarked as a replacement for Ryan Nyambe, who has joined Wigan Athletic, with Rovers closing in on his signing.

Brittain, who has a year left on his Oakwell deal, is a player who has been on Rovers’ wanted list for some time, with Barnsley rebuffing interest in January.

He is one of several leading players who are keen to move on.

Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris have already left with Brittain set to be next. Callum Styles is on the radar of several clubs – with Greek outfit Olympiacos recently linked, while Michal Helik’s situation is being monitored by several sides, including leading Polish outfit Lech Poznan.

Rotherham United are set to complete the signing of an experienced centre-half today.

The club are being strongly linked with a loan move for Middlesbrough’s Grant Hall.

Boss Paul Warne said: “I think I have a centre-half joining us on Thursday. I thought I had another midfielder joining us, which has been going on for about four weeks, but then another Championship club have come and nicked him at the last minute, so that’s hugely disappointing.

“We’re obviously on a really active drive to get a striker and obviously need more oomph up top.”

Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey wants to sign former Middlesbrough playmaker Lee Tomlin, 33, who has been on trial.

McSheffrey, also keen on keeping Birmingham City winger Kyle Hurst. said: “We have made no secret about wanting to keep him. It’s just a couple more conversations and hopefully we can come to something.”