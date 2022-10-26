The game was settled by a Daniel Mandroiu effort four minutes into first-half stoppage time when he slotted the ball past goalkeeper Brad Collins and into the bottom corner.

It left the Reds’ coaching bemoaning his players inability to take their opportuinities in front of goal, as they fell to a third defeat in their last four league games.

“It was disappointing, I thought we deserved something out of the game,” said Duff. “We’ve had loads of corners, and they are opportunities we need to take.

FRUSTRATION: Barnsley head coach, Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The players are trying, they’re not stupid, but it’s disappointing overall. The quality inside the final third hasn’t been good enough. It’s not a case of missing loads of chances, we get the ball into good areas and then hit the first man on a cross.

"We’ve struggled when teams have given us the ball. There isn’t that many players to pick from. The focus in training has been with the ball. The quality has to be in the squad, but at the top end of the pitch we’ve been toothless.”

On his side’s poor recent form, Duff added: “It’s always a concern, but I think we’re getting done by other teams being unbelievably clinical. In the combined games where we haven’t scored, we’ve only conceded five shots on target.”

Lincoln head coach Mark Kennedy praised the performance of his entire team as “outstanding” after coming through another tough examination.

Kennedy said: “I’d love to take all the credit for it, but I can’t. I thought the lads were outstanding.

“We knew it was going to be another tough night. I thought we had the best chances of the game. With a little bit more care, we could have put the game to bed.