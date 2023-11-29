Barnsley FC boss Neill Collins praises 'trust' and attitude of former Sheffield United defender

IT MAY have been an unfortunate late denouement for Barnsley at Lincoln City, but there was one development that was slightly more positive when the dust settled after the game.

Out for just over two months after sustaining a shoulder injury in the 2-1 win at Northampton Town on September 23, Polish under-21 defender Kacper Lopata made his return late on from the bench at Sincil Bank.

A promising young centre-half who has made a positive impression with all and sundry at Oakwell, Lopata will provide another much-needed extra option for Neill Collins in the weeks ahead.

The Reds chief, whose side were in league action at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday evening, commented: “He’s a great lad and someone who you can trust and is going to give you everything, no matter what.

"So when the chips are down, you can rely on someone like Kacper. You need as many people like that as possible. Obviously he has been welcomed back in and on Saturday, he came on.

"To have him back in the group is really promising. Mael (de Gevigney) has done fantastically well, because we were concerned when Kacper got injured and he has come in and done well. He’s a good addition to the group.

"Kacper is someone who is fully committed to Barnsley and we need as many people like that as possible."

Barnsley are inactive on Saturday following their shock expulsion from the FA Cup, but Collins has stressed that his players certainly won't be having the weekend off.

Barnsley defender Kacper Lopata. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

He continued: "It won’t really be like a free weekend because we have got a game on Tuesday in the Football League Trophy, so we will train and try to get better.