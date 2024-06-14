Barnsley FC captain Jordan Williams joins Championship newcomers following decision to leave Oakwell

By Leon Wobschall
Published 13th Jun 2024, 08:47 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 18:33 BST
BARNSLEY captain Jordan Williams has joined Championship newcomers Portsmouth - who have beaten off rival second-tier competition to sign him.

Williams recently left Oakwell, having chosen to quit the club at the end of his current deal.

Fellow key players Devante Cole, Herbie Kane and Nicky Cadden are to also head for pastures new.

Former Huddersfield Town player Williams, who joined the Reds in August 2018, has been a mainstay of the Barnsley line-up for several seasons.

Former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Former Barnsley captain Jordan Williams. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Pompey view right back as a priority area following Joe Rafferty's departure to Rotherham United, while the club have decided not to take up an option on Zak Swanson.

Williams, 24, who has considerable experience at Championship level, was also wanted by Cardiff City, with West Brom also linked.

On Williams, Pompey boss John Mousinho said: “Jordan has plenty of experience already, despite his relatively young age, with a lot of games under his belt.

"A lot of those have been in the Championship and he’s captained Barnsley as well, so has those important leadership qualities.

"We’re getting a right-back who’s defensively solid, while also possessing some exciting attacking attributes.

"There’s so much potential there and we’re delighted to be able to bring Jordan to Fratton Park as our first signing of the summer.”

On the incoming front, Barnsley are chasing several targets after making their first breakthrough of the close season with the capture of former captain Conor Hourihane as head coach.

