BARNSLEY interim head coach Conor Hourihane says that young keeper Kieren Flavell deserves all the attention he has been getting following speculation linking him with several higher-level clubs – but is urging him to focus on the here and now after making a positive impact at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy product Flavell has impressed after stepping in for injured duo Jackson Smith and Joe Gauci and with the pair still out of action, the Pontefract-born custodian, 21, is likely to remain in goal for the rest of the campaign.

His contractual situation is also in focus, with several clubs, including Sheffield United and Fulham having been alerted to the fact that he is out of contract, as it stands, in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On reports this week suggesting clubs are monitoring Flavell, Hourihane added: "(I’m) Not particularly aware of it.

Barnsley goalkeeper Kieren Flavell (Image: Tony Johnson)

"But look, when a young lad is doing well and taking his opportunity, there’s going to be some speculation.

"I know he is obviously out of contract in the summer and has played games at a really good time for him and he has done well, is a good lad and wants to learn and loves being at the football club and has come up through the academy and wants to be here.

"So, it (speculation) comes with the territory. No doubt he’s got people in the background looking around, that’s how football works, let’s be honest. He’s done really really well and needs to concentrate on his football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve have given him an opportunity and he’s taken it and giving me back everything that he’s got and from now until the end of the season, he’s got a great opportunity to keep playing and I wish him the best of luck as he’s grasped the opportunity and deserves all the attention he’s getting."

Barnsley interim head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Josh Earl and Barry Cotter are in the mix for Saturday’s home game with Bolton Wanderers, with Josh Benson having returned to training today.

Hourihane has confirmed the club have decided not to lodge an appeal following Mael de Gevigney’s early dismissal at Birmingham City last weekend. He will miss the Reds’ next two games.

He added: "Josh and Baz are in contention. Josh Benson is back with the group and that’s good and the are all on the grass and training. Whether the are involved or not, time will tell on that. Our squad is looking a little bit chunkier than previous, which is good. We are in a decent place coming into those last five games.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On De Gevigney, Hourihane continued: "No, we have not gone for it (an appeal). He has been unfortunate with how it went and we were a little bit disappointed in terms of the Wigan game with a red card which didn’t go for us.