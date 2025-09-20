Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane has revealed his “biggest disappointment” after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Blackpool.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It looked set to finish goalless at Bloomfield Road and it would have been a valuable point on the road for the Reds.

However, Jordan Brown struck deep into stoppage time to secure three points for the hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Post-match, Hourihane was left to lament a poor second-half display from his side.

Conor Hourihane’s post-match verdict

He said: “To lose it so late is disappointing. My biggest frustration of the second half was we were really poor, if I’m being honest. I thought we were really good first half, I thought we played some lovely stuff.

“I just said to them at half-time, without having loads of chances, the game was there if they wanted to crank it up in the final third to score goals and try and win the game.

Conor Hourihane's Barnsley conceded late on against Blackpool. | Tony Johnson

“I thought defensively we were decent, I don’t think we deserved to concede like that late on. My biggest disappointment, yes, we lost, but it was more the performance in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought we came away from our level and when we come away from our level and we come away from our structure and how we are going to look, that’s when we start looking like an average team.

“You have an opposition team that want to nullify you, and they were going to come out and change a couple of things and made it scrappy and bitty.”

League One table after latest result

The victory was crucial for Blackpool, as it was only their second of what has been a tough campaign. Barnsley, meanwhile, were subjected to only their second defeat of the season.