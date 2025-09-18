They may compete in the third tier of English football, but the Yorkshire quintet draw crowds many clubs in top tiers overseas cannot compete with.

Attendances figures are a source of pride for many clubs, particularly if they remain high during tough times.

In recent years, all five of League One’s Yorkshire clubs have experienced hardship. Bradford have been stranded in League Two, fighting unsuccessfully to climb back up the pyramid, but are now back in the third tier.

Doncaster also found escaping the fourth tier difficult before managing to seal promotion at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Huddersfield were in the Premier League as recently as 2019 and have suffered a fall from grace, while Rotherham’s days of yo-yoing between the Championship and League One are behind them.

The Millers did not come close to challenging for promotion to the second tier last term and currently sit 18th in the League One table.

Barnsley have also got stuck on the third rung of the ladder, having failed to clinch promotion in each of their last three campaigns.

Despite their respective struggles, all of the aforementioned clubs attracted diehard supporters every week.

But which League One club draws the biggest crowds? Here is a ranking of every League One club’s average attendance this season, courtesy of Transfermarkt data.