Matt Hamshaw says he has to concentrate on the short-term to get success at Rotherham United snowballing again.

Most managers talk about trying to plan for the long-term but this weekend was another reminder that too few get the chance to see it out.

Hamshaw has overseen three times as many games in charge of his boyhood club, initially as interim manager, but being only two points above the relegation zone after seven in the opening seven League One games as well as going out of the League Cup has put him under pressure too.

It is why he insists he cannot afford to look too far beyond Saturday's visit of Stockport County.

"When we (the coaching staff) first came in (on an interim basis) we won our first three games and it was as if we'd won the league but I never got carried away, it's not in my nature," insisted former Sheffield Wednesday winger Hamshaw, in his first management role after stints on Paul Warne's coaching staff at Derby County and Rotherham.

"You'll sometimes see me more angry when we win.

"Winning breeds winning and we need to start winning as soon as we possibly can.

SHORT-SIGHTED: Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We have to look short-term because it's easy looking to the bright lights of the future but I supported Rotherham as a kid and every (bad) result I went to, it was like the end of the world.

"You're either the best manager ever if you win three games or the worst manager ever if you lose three. That is people's opinions.

"We just have to make sure in this building we go through the process every day to try and be the best we can be and then I'm sure that will breed success."

The Millers have only won three further games – all at the New York Stadium – since their initial winning streak under Hamshaw, a frustration exacerbated by the fact Yorkshire's four other League One sides are all in the top six.

ON THE MEND: Rotherham United centre-back Lenny Agbaire (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Rotherham could have centre-back Lenny Agbaire back as soon as Saturday as they look to put a 2-1 defeat at Wimbledon behind them.

The 20-year-old joined on a free transfer from Celtic in the summer but suffered bruising on the bone in mid-August, after just four competitive appearances, and has not played since.

He will be put through his paces in training this week to see if he is capable of facing the Hatters.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Wimbledon saw a first Millers start for Sheffield United loanee Jamal Baptiste.

“‘Baps’ is learning on the job and I thought he did well for a lot of the game,” said Hamshaw of the 21-year-old centre-back. “He'll only get better.