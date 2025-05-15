Hull City confirm sacking of Ruben Selles after just 160 days in charge

HULL City have sacked head coach Ruben Selles after just 160 days in charge.

The future of the former Reading chief, who only joined the club from Reading last December, has been subject to much speculation since the end of the 2024-25 season with City staying up by the skin of their teeth on goal difference following the final day of the campaign at Portsmouth.

Sporting director Jared Dublin, board member Mustapha Yokes and newly-appointed head of recruitment Martin Hodge flew out to meet owner Acun Ilicali at his Istanbul-based offices to discuss Selles’ future earlier this week and confirmation of his departure arrived on Thursday evening.

A Hull read: “Hull City can confirm we have parted company with head coach Rubén Sellés with immediate effect.

Hull City chief Ruben Selles.

"The 41-year-old was appointed in December and guided the Tigers to Sky Bet Championship survival on goal difference on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

"Assistant head coach James Oliver-Pearce and first-team coach Tobias Loveland have also left the club.

"Following a thorough review of football operations after a challenging campaign, the club feels a change in leadership is necessary to move the team forward in line with our

ambitions.

Hull City owner/chairman Acun Ilicali (centre) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We would like to thank Rubén, James and Tobias for their hard work and dedication during their time at the MKM Stadium and wish them well for their future careers.”

Selles was appointed as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal on December 6 – and won nine of his 28 games in charge in the league in 24-25, losing 11. .

The Spaniard replaced Tim Walter, with the German sacked following a run of nine games without a win, with City winning just three times in their opening 18 league games.