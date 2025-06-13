Barnsley FC's former CEO returning to English football over two years on from Nottingham Forest exit
Murphy was a midfielder in his playing days, representing clubs in his native United States as well as VfL Osnabruck in Germany.
He became Barnsley’s CEO in 2019, spending two years at Oakwell before departing to take up the same role at Forest in 2021.
Murphy and Forest mutually parted ways in January 2023, but the 39-year-old is now set to become the new CEO at Charlton Athletic.
New role for Dane Murphy
In a statement, the Addicks said: “Murphy will arrive with a proven track record of success, having played a key role in guiding Nottingham Forest to promotion to the Premier League, and previously overseeing Barnsley’s highest league finish in more than two decades.
“The appointment is subject to the completion of the EFL Owners and Directors’ Test and the appropriate documentation.”
He is set to join Charlton at an exciting time for the club, with the Addicks preparing for life in the Championship after sealing promotion from League One.
The club recently tied down their manager Nathan Jones down to a five-year deal, quelling speculation regarding his future.
Charlton chairman on Dane Murphy appointment
Charlton’s chairman Gavin Carter said: “Dane is an ambitious, dynamic, and forward-thinking leader with experience at the top level of the game.
“He understands what it takes to create a high-performance culture and deliver results. His work at Nottingham Forest and Barnsley demonstrated a clear ability to elevate clubs and drive them forward.
“We’re continuing to build a strong and united leadership team to match our ambitions for Charlton. With promotion to the Championship, Nathan Jones committing to a long-term future, and now Dane joining the club, we’re laying the foundations to take Charlton to the next level.”
