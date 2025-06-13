Huddersfield Town are reportedly in talks with Crystal Palace over a loan deal for goalkeeper Owen Goodman.

The 21-year-old is well thought of at Selhurst Park and has been capped by England and Canada at youth level.

He has spent the last two seasons out on loan in League Two, starring between the sticks for Colchester United and AFC Wimbledon.

There has been talk of interest in Goodman from Barnsley, although it is the Terriers who appear to be closing in on his signature.

Owen Goodman spent the 2024/25 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon. | Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Huddersfield close in on Goodman

According to The Athletic, discussions are being held and Goodman is keen on making a temporary switch to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Wimbledon are said to have been keen on re-signing the stopper, but the Dons look set to miss out. Bolton Wanderers have also been linked, but now appear to be closing in on the loan capture of Chelsea’s Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

A move to Huddersfield would allow Goodman to work under a manager who enjoyed an impressive playing career between the sticks himself in Lee Grant.

Crystal Palace's Owen Goodman is reportedly nearing a loan move to Huddersfield Town. | George Wood/Getty Images

Huddersfield’s statements of intent

Huddersfield have already made a series of statements of intent since hiring Grant as Michael Duff’s permanent successor.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson was the first new face through the door, making the switch from Preston North End. He was followed by versatile attacker Marcus Harness, who worked under Grant at Ipswich Town.

Joe Low became signing number three when he joined from Wycombe Wanderers and Sean Roughan made it four with his move from Lincoln City.

It now appears Goodman could be signing number five as the Terriers look to usher in a new era.

Lee Grant’s ambition

In a recent interview, Terriers boss Grant said: "Rest isn't on my agenda right now and I'm okay with that. I'm used to working at a high intensity.

“The boys in the office at Ipswich will be chuckling because we set a high level of work and work at a high tempo.

"Lots of that intensity, lots of that workrate is coming with me. My staff share it and are looking forward to giving that over to the players.

“Hopefully that transmits through the training ground, through the stadium and onto the pitch. I apologise to Helen, my wife, and the children, but I have a really supportive family right behind me in this. She's seen lots, she understands it.

