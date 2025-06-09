Barnsley FC 'fighting' Bolton Wanderers to secure loan signing of highly-rated Crystal Palace prodigy
The 21-year-old is a highly-rated goalkeeper who has been capped by both England and Canada at youth level.
He is quickly accumulating experience, having spent the last two seasons out on loan in the EFL. Goodman first starred between the sticks for Colchester United before spending the 2024/25 campaign at AFC Wimbledon.
He helped the latter clinch promotion to League One via the play-offs and could potentially follow them into the third tier.
However, the Dons appear to have competition for the signature of the coveted stopper.
Battle for Goodman
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Barnsley are keen to complete a loan deal and get Goodman on board.
The Reds last dipped into the loan market for a stopper in January, signing Australia international Joe Gauci from Aston Villa.
With Gauci now back at his parent club, Barnsley have a depth issue between the sticks and will need a new stopper in their ranks.
Bolton and AFC Wimbledon are both thought to be in the fight for Goodman, although the former have also been linked with Chelsea’s Teddy Sharman-Lowe.
Doncaster Rovers had Sharman-Lowe’s services last season and he was key as Grant McCann’s side secured the League Two title.
Change at Oakwell
Barnsley are looking to usher in a new era with Oakwell hero Conor Hourihane at the helm.
He was working with a squad that was not his in the dying embers of last season and there is hope he can get more out of a squad he has helped to assemble.
The Reds have not yet made their first foray into the transfer market, but there will soon need to be some completed business.
