Barnsley are reportedly battling League One rivals Bolton Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon to sign Owen Goodman on loan from Crystal Palace.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old is a highly-rated goalkeeper who has been capped by both England and Canada at youth level.

He is quickly accumulating experience, having spent the last two seasons out on loan in the EFL. Goodman first starred between the sticks for Colchester United before spending the 2024/25 campaign at AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He helped the latter clinch promotion to League One via the play-offs and could potentially follow them into the third tier.

However, the Dons appear to have competition for the signature of the coveted stopper.

Crystal Palace's Owen Goodman spent the 2024/25 season on loan at AFC Wimbledon. | George Wood/Getty Images

Battle for Goodman

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Barnsley are keen to complete a loan deal and get Goodman on board.

The Reds last dipped into the loan market for a stopper in January, signing Australia international Joe Gauci from Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Gauci now back at his parent club, Barnsley have a depth issue between the sticks and will need a new stopper in their ranks.

Bolton and AFC Wimbledon are both thought to be in the fight for Goodman, although the former have also been linked with Chelsea’s Teddy Sharman-Lowe.

Doncaster Rovers had Sharman-Lowe’s services last season and he was key as Grant McCann’s side secured the League Two title.

Teddy Sharman-Lowe enjoyed an impressive campaign on loan at Doncaster Rovers. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Change at Oakwell

Barnsley are looking to usher in a new era with Oakwell hero Conor Hourihane at the helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was working with a squad that was not his in the dying embers of last season and there is hope he can get more out of a squad he has helped to assemble.