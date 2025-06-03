Ipswich Town are reportedly willing to allow former Barnsley and Middlesbrough midfielder Sam Morsy to depart this summer.

The 33-year-old captains the Tractor Boys and has been key in the club’s stunning revival in recent years.

He was instrumental as Ipswich secured promotion from League One in 2023, and was again crucial as they escaped the Championship a year later.

However, following the club’s relegation from the Premier League, the Egypt international’s future is up in the air.

Sam Morsy spent the 2020/21 season at Middlesbrough. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sam Morsy exit mooted

According to TEAMtalk, Ipswich are prepared to let Morsy walk away from his contract and seal a free transfer exit.

There is believed to be interest in the midfielder from the Middle East, with Morsy thought to be open to an overseas challenge.

He only penned a new deal at Portman Road last year and has another year remaining on it, but Ipswich are said to be plotting a squad overhaul.

Sam Morsy made 14 appearances for Barnsley during the 2016/17 season. | Chris Etchells

Sam Morsy’s path to the Premier League via Yorkshire

Morsy first arrived in Yorkshire in 2016, joining Barnsley on loan from Wigan Athletic. He made 14 appearances for the Reds before returning to his parent club and becoming an important cog in the Latics machine.

He left Wigan again in 2020, this time on a permanent deal, to spend a year with Middlesbrough. Despite being hampered by injury, the combative midfielder managed to amass 36 appearances for the club.

Ipswich came calling in 2021 and he has since represented the Tractor Boys on 165 occasions.

Sam Morsy on Ipswich’s relegation

In a recent interview with the BBC, Morsy said: "The objective was to stay in the league and we didn't quite do it, so it was disappointing.

"We took loads of lessons but special moments at the same time. To play in the Premier League was a lifelong ambition, a footballing dream and not many people get the opportunity to do it. It's a dream come true.